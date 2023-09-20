Algae blooms break out in Virginia Lake, Lake Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno says seasonal algae blooms have broken out in Virginia Lake and Lake Park.

Specifically for Virginia Lake, the city says the outbreak is on the north end of the lake near the workout area.

They say the blooms are no cause for concern, and that the annual phenomenon is a regular occurrence in the late summer and early fall.

Despite its annual presence, people and pets should avoid contact with the water for the next two months or until the bloom has ended.

The city says the blue-green algae occurs thanks to a number of factors, including lower water conditions, high levels of phosphorous, and low circulations. Both conditions are present in Virginia Lake and Lake Park, but are not present in Teglia’s Paradise Park, which has experienced algae blooms of this kind in the past.

“While algae blooms are a regular part of the seasonal cycle in some of our lakes, it is best for the safety of our residents and their pets to avoid direct contact with the water,” said Theresa Jones, Senior Civil Engineer at the City of Reno. “Even though the blooms change the appearance of the water, we should remember they are a natural and temporary situation that will resolve as winter approaches.”

Recent tests have shown toxin levels in Virginia Lake are above EPA guidelines. They do, however, fall within the same range of data collected within the same time period over the last five years.

Toxin levels at Lake Park are below those same guidelines.

If ingested, higher concentrations of the toxin can cause health problems for people and pets. Humans who ingest the toxins can experience abdominal pain, headaches, sore throat, vomiting, nausea, and a dry cough.

According to EPA guidelines, pet owners should not allow their pets to drink or swim in the water.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.