Algae blooms break out in Virginia Lake, Lake Park

A file photo of Virginia Lake
A file photo of Virginia Lake(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:10 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno says seasonal algae blooms have broken out in Virginia Lake and Lake Park.

Specifically for Virginia Lake, the city says the outbreak is on the north end of the lake near the workout area.

They say the blooms are no cause for concern, and that the annual phenomenon is a regular occurrence in the late summer and early fall.

Despite its annual presence, people and pets should avoid contact with the water for the next two months or until the bloom has ended.

The city says the blue-green algae occurs thanks to a number of factors, including lower water conditions, high levels of phosphorous, and low circulations. Both conditions are present in Virginia Lake and Lake Park, but are not present in Teglia’s Paradise Park, which has experienced algae blooms of this kind in the past.

“While algae blooms are a regular part of the seasonal cycle in some of our lakes, it is best for the safety of our residents and their pets to avoid direct contact with the water,” said Theresa Jones, Senior Civil Engineer at the City of Reno. “Even though the blooms change the appearance of the water, we should remember they are a natural and temporary situation that will resolve as winter approaches.”

Recent tests have shown toxin levels in Virginia Lake are above EPA guidelines. They do, however, fall within the same range of data collected within the same time period over the last five years.

Toxin levels at Lake Park are below those same guidelines.

If ingested, higher concentrations of the toxin can cause health problems for people and pets. Humans who ingest the toxins can experience abdominal pain, headaches, sore throat, vomiting, nausea, and a dry cough.

According to EPA guidelines, pet owners should not allow their pets to drink or swim in the water.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Southbound 395 open again after deadly crash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The scene of a truck crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Dump truck crash closes Mt. Rose Highway, sets tree on fire
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District posted this picture of a fire at the Kit Kat...
Mound House brothel extensively damaged by fire

Latest News

Washoe County approves ordinance requiring lobbyists identify themselves
The wildfire broke out Tuesday evening
Wildfire breaks out near Smith Valley
Kyocera is a 1-year-old cat who just gave birth to kittens. She gets along with other cats and...
Meet Kyocera: Our KOLO 8 Pet of the Week from the SPCA-NN
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather