2 shot, 1 dead following attempted break-in at home in central Las Vegas Valley

UPDATE 12:50 P.M.

During a Metro homicide briefing, Lt. Jason Johansson tells FOX5 that police were called to Iberia Street near Desert Inn Road and Rainbow Boulevard around 9 a.m. Wednesday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers say they received a 911 call reporting a break-in involving two men wearing masks and dark clothing.

They say the son of the caller got a gun and fired on the suspects. One was hit and killed. The second suspect jumped a wall and took off in a gray sedan, according to the residents and officers.

A short time later, police got word of a reckless driver in a car matching the suspect vehicle near Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard. That same car was involved in a crash with two other vehicles near Tropicana and Decatur Boulevard.

Officers say the driver of that car had a gunshot wound to his leg connecting him to the alleged break-in.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Original story continues as follows.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a person was shot and killed Wednesday morning in the central valley.

“We are currently investigating a shooting in the 3300 block of Iberia Street,” Las Vegas police advised in an email.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area while the investigation was underway due to a heavy police presence.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.