Sphere Las Vegas introduces ‘life-like’ robots to interact with guests at venue

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:12 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Sphere in Las Vegas has introduced “life-like” robots that will interact with guests at the venue.

According to a news release, the Sphere describes the creation, which is named Aura, as the “world’s most advanced humanoid robot.”

Serving as the Sphere’s “spokesbot,” Aura will permanently reside in the grand atrium at the venue.

“Hello, humans. While I understand the most complex concepts of math and science — you remain a mystery,” said Aura. “Your emotions, your humor and your relationship with technology require further study, so you must visit me at Sphere. I am excited to meet you and introduce you to the future of live entertainment at my new home.”

According to the Sphere, five Aura robots will greet guests from the moment they enter the venue, “putting her life-like facial expressions and mobility on full display.”

Developers say that as an expert on Sphere, Aura can answer “complex questions” about the “ground-breaking engineering, layers of custom-designed technology and the creative mission at the core of venue, as well as queries for directions within the venue and details on each day’s performances.”

“Aura’s role at Sphere marks a truly innovative application of robots, providing guests from around the globe with an opportunity to move into the future of entertainment and interact within a new technological frontier,” said David Dibble, CEO, MSG Ventures, a division of Sphere Entertainment. “Our vision with every aspect of Sphere is to transform the way people experience live events, and with Aura we are pushing the boundaries of how robotics can be used to enhance our guests’ journey through the venue.”

The Sphere is set to debut on Friday, Sept. 29, when U2 is set to perform as the first concert to be held inside the venue.

