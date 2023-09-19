Son goes viral for dressing up as mom to see if he can pass as her, use her ID

A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see...
A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see if he could pass as her and use her ID.(@moniquemeza13_ & @jioherrera0 / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:04 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A mother and her son in Florida went viral on TikTok for a hilarious video proving how much they look alike.

A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see if he could pass as her and use her ID.

The video shows Jiovanni wearing a wig, makeup, jewelry, and his mom’s clothing.

“My son wanted to see if he could pass as me,” Meza wrote with the video. “The answer is yes he can.”

Meza told Today that the prank worked, and the store clerk didn’t even take a second glance.

However, many viewers thought Jiovanni looked more like Reba McEntire, prompting Meza to repost the clip accompanied by her son “I’m a Survivor.” That video has been viewed nearly 30 million times.

Meza said in her comments section that she has four sons, but Jiovanni is the only one who resembles her.

“Even worse, he acts just like me,” she wrote in a comment.

The two also pulled off a look-alike prank at a restaurant to fool a waiter. That TikTok video has been viewed nearly 1 million times.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The scene of a truck crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Dump truck crash closes Mt. Rose Highway, sets tree on fire
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District posted this picture of a fire at the Kit Kat...
Mound House brothel extensively damaged by fire
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
2 found dead in apparent overdose in Fernley

Latest News

Nearly $27 million for improved drinking water approved for Nevada
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International...
Biden exhorts world leaders at the UN to stand up to Russia, warns not to let Ukraine ‘be carved up’
Billy Chemirmir, 50, was found dead in his cell, said Texas Department of Criminal Justice...
Man accused in deaths of nearly two dozen elderly women in Texas killed by his prison cellmate
Cave Lake. Nevada Division of State Parks photo.
Nevada state parks to waive fees this Saturday