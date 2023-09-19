Nevadaworks assists Northern Nevadans entering workforce

Nevadaworks provides workforce assistance for Northern Nevadans
By Nick Doyle
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:27 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s unemployment rate is one of the worst in the country. The national unemployment adjusted rate is at 3.8%, while Nevada’s rose to 5.4 percent. Experts blame short-term unemployment and lingering effects from the pandemic.

Nevadaworks serves as a local workforce development board for Northern Nevadans. The development board received a Good Jobs grant in August of 2022. The grant will supply financial support for three years. Nevadaworks focuses on underserved demographics like women, veterans and Native Americans.

To combat unemployment trends, the department has narrowed its focus for finding jobs for their candidates. “It is focused on four sectors, it’s focused on manufacturing, IT, logistics and health,” said Parvaneh Carter, the director of Good Jobs Northern Nevada grant project. “We focus on those four sectors because it’s the fastest growing sectors and they are the sectors that are looking for the most staff and employees and hiring.”

You can receive hands-on resume help, explore vocational opportunities, and work on career development. The services are provided on the second floor of Reno Town Mall in the Employ NV hub. For more information on how you can start your career with Nevadaworks, click here.

