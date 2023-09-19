Mark your calendars for the return of Fiesta on Wells in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday, Sept. 23 the whole community is invited to the Wells Avenue District in Reno for ‘Fiesta on Wells,’ a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Mario DelaRosa from Latino Arte and Culture stopped by Morning Break to share what makes this event special and why he hopes the Hispanic community comes together for this event.

This free event unifies neighborhoods, infuses lives with joy, music, food, dance, arts, folklore, information booths and much more. Fiesta on Wells spurs business development with more than 85 vendors, supports local jobs and is the cornerstone of the Latinx arts and culture.

Latino Arte invites everyone to attend Fiesta on Wells by bicycle. Thanks to the Truckee Meadow Bicycle Alliance, there will have a free bike valet at the corner of Crampton Street and S. Wells Avenue during the event. You can leave your bike here, without worries and if you need air or an adjustment, TMBA will provide these services.

