KOLO Cooks: Several Reno chefs get together to help local Make-A-Wish Foundation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Tuesday, Morning Break hosted several local chefs for a special edition of KOLO Cooks. Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes; his sous chef, Maya Rae; owner of Sweet Escapes Bakes, Kevin Futimachi; and Chris Cowell, owner of Rogue Chefs (for inquires email: chefccowell@gmail.com), stopped by Morning Break to share their recent experience with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Several weeks ago, these chefs along with another local chef, Mark Estee, created a multi-course meal for special family, whose daughter/sister is battling a terminal illness.

Seema Donahoe, VP of Marketing and Communications for Make-A-Wish in Northern Nevada, joined the chefs in the KOLO Cooks kitchen to share what how the chefs gift to the Taupou family is a big part of what the Foundation is all about. There’s also an upcoming opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life. Local Make-A-Wish has partnered with Carson City Toyota. Throughout the month of September, they are matching gifts dollar-for-dollar up to $15,000! For more information, click here.

Watch Kevin Futimachi and Chris Cowell make a high-class version of your favorite brownie sundae.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

