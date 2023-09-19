Juvenile arrested after alleged bomb threat

Plumas County sheriff's Office logo
Plumas County sheriff's Office logo(PCSO)
By KOLO News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:18 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTOLA, Ca. (KOLO) - A juvenile is in custody after allegedly making threats to a school.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, September 28th, staff at Portola Junior/Senior High School reported that a student made a bomb threat at the school.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office responded and located the 17 year-old student, who was arrested.

The juvenile has been released to the Plumas County Probation Department and will be referred to the Plumas County District Attorney’s Office.

Deputies say there is no further threat to the school.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The scene of a truck crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Dump truck crash closes Mt. Rose Highway, sets tree on fire
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District posted this picture of a fire at the Kit Kat...
Mound House brothel extensively damaged by fire
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
2 found dead in apparent overdose in Fernley

Latest News

9-18-23
Improving the mental game in baseball
Aces have mental performance coach visit
Improving the mental game in baseball
Hilary and Roy Burson
Red Rock couple mail delivery restored
Crews remove the wreckage near Osage Rd. in the Silver Knolls
Witnesses react to air race crash on event’s final day