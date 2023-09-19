Juvenile arrested after alleged bomb threat

PORTOLA, Ca. (KOLO) - A juvenile is in custody after allegedly making threats to a school.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, September 28th, staff at Portola Junior/Senior High School reported that a student made a bomb threat at the school.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office responded and located the 17 year-old student, who was arrested.

The juvenile has been released to the Plumas County Probation Department and will be referred to the Plumas County District Attorney’s Office.

Deputies say there is no further threat to the school.

