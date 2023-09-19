Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expands to all thirteen Northern Nevada counties

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra (UWNNS), a community problem-solving nonprofit that is committed to early childhood literacy in Nevada, is working to help children bolster reading skills by signing them up to receive free books as part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Laura Van Antwerp, vice president of marketing and community relations, stopped by Morning Break to talk about what the Imagination Library’s expansion throughout Northern Nevada means to our community.

The Imagination Library is the flagship program of the Dollywood Foundation and mails free, high-quality, age-appropriate books to enrolled children from birth until age five. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the most intensive period for speech and language development for an individual is within the first three years of their life. Data demonstrates that reading with young children helps to stimulate brain development.

Click here for more information about the Washoe County Launch Party happening Saturday, Sept. 23 at the McKinley Arts & Cultural Center from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

