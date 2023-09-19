Crash on U.S. 395 slows traffic

A view of the scene of the crash from an NDOT traffic camera
A view of the scene of the crash from an NDOT traffic camera(The Nevada Department of Transportation)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:52 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Tuesday morning crash on the southbound U.S. 395 near Red Rock is slowing traffic.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says the crash caused multiple injuries, and that drivers should continue to expect delays.

Reno Fire, TMFPD, and REMSA all responded.

This is a developing story and KOLO 8 News Now will provide updates once they become available.

