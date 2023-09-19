Cheetah being kept at Animal Ark dies

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A cheetah being kept at the Animal Ark in Reno has died, the wildlife sanctuary announced Monday afternoon.

Tambo had a chronic condition known as Feline Herpes Virus that had been with him since arriving at the sanctuary.

The virus, which is common among cheetahs, presented itself in Tambo through sores. Animal Ark says they had been working unsuccessfully to find a treatment plan for Tambo prior to his death.

Tambo was taken to a veterinarian on Monday for a flare-up. There, it was determined his quality of life was being compromised. Tambo was surrounded by his keepers when he passed, the Animal Ark says.

