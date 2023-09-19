1 hospitalized after house fire in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A house fire on Glenmanor Drive and Watt Drive resulted in one person being hospitalized.

The fire broke out around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. Fire crews with the Reno Fire Department arrived and saw smoke coming from the back of the house and one victim laying in a bed.

He was pulled from a window and turned over to REMSA, who took him to a local hospital. He was the only occupant of the house when the fire broke out.

RFD says the fire was contained to the bedroom. It remains under investigation.

