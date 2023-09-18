Washoe County building 2 fitness courts in regional parks

The facilities will open on Sept. 20
The facilities will open on Sept. 20
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:16 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new partnership between Renown, Washoe County, and National Fitness Campaign will bring a pair of fitness courts to the county.

The courts will be built in Rancho San Rafael Park and South Valleys Regional Park and will open on Sept. 20.

The courts were built as a way to expand access to workout facilities for people in the community.

“Proximity to exercise opportunities, such as parks and recreation facilities, has been linked to an increase in physical activity among residents,” said Brian Erling, MD, President & CEO of Renown Health. “Regular physical activity has a wide array of health benefits including weight control, muscle and bone strengthening, improved mental health and mood, and improved life expectancy. We are proud to bring additional access to exercise opportunities – at no charge, to everyone in our community.”

You can attend the opening of the parks. The outdoor facility at Rancho San Rafael Park will open at 10:00 a.m., while the opening for the facility for South Valleys Regional Park will be at 1:00 p.m.

