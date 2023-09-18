Truckee Meadows Quilters hosts 44th Annual Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 2023 TMQ 44th Annual Quilt Show will take place on Friday-Saturday, Sept. 22-23, at the Reno Sparks Convention Center (4590 S. Virginia Street, Reno).

Quilt show chair, Pat Anderson, raffle basket chair and awards chair, Brenda Jahnke, and announcer Margaret Bouzek, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to the event.

The Quilt Show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission will be $10 at the door; there will also be free parking at the convention center for the event.

There will be 200+ quilts on display, vendors, a raffle table, demonstrations, an opportunity quilt, the country store and much more! The theme for this year’s 2023 TMQ Quilt Show will be ‘Quilting Techniques’ Through the Years’ and will span antique, traditional, modern and art quilts.

For more information about Truckee Meadows Quilters, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

