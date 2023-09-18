Transformer failure causes fire near Reno

A screengrab of a viewer-submitted video of the fire
A screengrab of a viewer-submitted video of the fire(Natalia)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:54 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The failure of a transformer outside of Reno is to blame for a Sunday afternoon fire.

NV Energy says that on Sunday, at around 4:30 p.m., a 345kV substation transformer near the Tracy Generating Station east of Patrick experienced an internal failure resulting in a fire.

Fire crews as well as crews from NV Energy arrived on site and were able to extinguish the fire around 7:30 p.m. NV Energy says there was no direct impact to customers as a result of the fire.

