Transformer failure causes fire near Reno
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:54 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The failure of a transformer outside of Reno is to blame for a Sunday afternoon fire.
NV Energy says that on Sunday, at around 4:30 p.m., a 345kV substation transformer near the Tracy Generating Station east of Patrick experienced an internal failure resulting in a fire.
Fire crews as well as crews from NV Energy arrived on site and were able to extinguish the fire around 7:30 p.m. NV Energy says there was no direct impact to customers as a result of the fire.
