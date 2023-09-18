State Senate Majority Leader Cannizzaro announces intention to run again

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro speaks in Carson City.
Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro speaks in Carson City.(KOLO-TV)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:41 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro has announced her intention to run for reelection.

“It’s been an honor to serve the people of Nevada as both a prosecutor and a State Senator, and I am excited to continue the fight to build stronger communities and a fairer, more equitable state,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. She continued, “Nevadans deserve health care options that don’t break the bank, a qualified teacher in every classroom, and an economy that works for our working families, not just the wealthy and well-connected. I am excited to launch my campaign for re-election and look forward to continuing to serve my neighbors in Senate District 6.”

Cannizzaro became Senate Majority Leader in 2019 after first being elected in 2016 and again in 2020. She was the first woman to hold the position in the history of the state of Nevada.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

