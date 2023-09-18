Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend

A Florida teenager is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his mother and wounded her boyfriend. (WFTS via CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:04 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFTS) - A 14-year-old boy from Florida is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his mother and critically wounded her boyfriend.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday at a home in Riverview, a neighborhood about 16 miles east of Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister described the scene as “one that nightmares are made of.” He says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother, shot her boyfriend five times and attempted to shoot his older brother.

When deputies arrived, Chronister says the teen then held the gun to his own head several times.

“They come into contact with this young male and immediately begin to de-escalate the situation,” the sheriff said.

After 16 minutes of negotiations and the use of a 40-millimeter launcher projectile, a less lethal form of gaining compliance, Chronister says the teen was taken into custody.

“This family’s lives have been changed forever. They lost a mother. This mother’s life is over, and when I tell you that this is one of nightmares, this is heartbreaking,” Chronister said.

The mother’s boyfriend was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition and is sedated. The older brother was not hurt.

There are reports the mother and her boyfriend were arguing before the teen allegedly opened fire.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

