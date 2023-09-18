A registered nurse at Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada named Nevada’s 2023 Immunization Champion

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:17 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada recently announced that one of their own registered nurses, Tammy Crabtree, was named Nevada’s 2023 Immunization Champion. The recognition comes in honor of her outstanding commitment to the northern Nevada community and her dedication and advocacy for the health and safety of people in need.

Crabtree stopped Morning Break to talk about the honor and the importance of getting your flu shot this season.

The Immunization Champion Award, hosted by the Association of Immunization Managers (AIM) and funded by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), recognizes individuals doing an exemplary job or going above and beyond to promote or foster immunizations in their communities for children and adults. Each awardee was nominated and selected from a pool of health professionals, community advocates, and other immunization leaders for significantly contributing to public health in their community.

CCNN is certified to provide immunizations to qualifying children, adults and seniors. For more information about Catholic Charities’ Immunization program, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District posted this picture of a fire at the Kit Kat...
Mound House brothel extensively damaged by fire
The scene of a truck crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Dump truck crash closes Mt. Rose Highway, sets tree on fire
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
2 found dead in apparent overdose in Fernley

Latest News

Sparks Police Department logo.
2 hospitalized after head-on crash in Sparks
Arts for All Nevada 2nd Annual A Night at the Mansion Preview
Community invited to Arts for All Nevada’s 21+ fundraiser, A Night at the Mansion
TMQ 44th Annual Quilt Show
Truckee Meadows Quilters hosts 44th Annual Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center
Monday Motivations: Embracing Change
Monday Motivations: Fall is coming and spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, talks about embracing change