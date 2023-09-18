A registered nurse at Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada named Nevada’s 2023 Immunization Champion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada recently announced that one of their own registered nurses, Tammy Crabtree, was named Nevada’s 2023 Immunization Champion. The recognition comes in honor of her outstanding commitment to the northern Nevada community and her dedication and advocacy for the health and safety of people in need.

Crabtree stopped Morning Break to talk about the honor and the importance of getting your flu shot this season.

The Immunization Champion Award, hosted by the Association of Immunization Managers (AIM) and funded by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), recognizes individuals doing an exemplary job or going above and beyond to promote or foster immunizations in their communities for children and adults. Each awardee was nominated and selected from a pool of health professionals, community advocates, and other immunization leaders for significantly contributing to public health in their community.

CCNN is certified to provide immunizations to qualifying children, adults and seniors. For more information about Catholic Charities’ Immunization program, click here.

