Person in critical condition after getting hit by train in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition after being hit by a train.

The collision happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday off of West Sutro Street.

The investigation into the incident is being turned over to Union Pacific Railroad Police.

It remains unknown why that person was on the tracks at this time.

