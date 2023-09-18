Nevada keeps it close against Kansas but falls 31-24

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Game notes courtesy of Nevada Athletics:

• Nevada fell, 31-24, to Kansas Saturday night at Mackay Stadium ... Nevada is now 0-3 on the season.

• Saturday’s meeting was the first all-time between the Wolf Pack and Jayhawks.

• Kansas’ opening-drive touchdown marked the third time in as many games that Nevada has surrendered a touchdown on its opponent’s opening drive.

• Linebacker Drue Watts made his third takeaway of the season, and fourth in as many games, with his third fumble recovery of the season ... Watts’ takeaway streak began in last season’s finale at UNLV, when he intercepted a pass.

• Wide receiver Jamaal Bell had five catches Saturday ... he has made at least five receptions in all three games this season.

• Quarterback Brendon Lewis rushed for 58 yards and two touchdowns, while throwing for 113 yards on 15-for-22 passing.

• Running back Ashton Hayes ran for a career-high 56 yards on 10 carries, including a long of 35 in the fourth quarter.

• Running back Sean Dollars notched his second rushing touchdown of the season, and finished with 38 yards on 14 carries.

• Nevada’s 150 rushing yards was a season high, and most since going for 182 yards last Nov. 26 at UNLV.

• Kicker Brandon Talton connected on his only field-goal attempt of the night, from 42 yards ... it was his 71st-career field goal, passing Tony Zendejas for second all-time at Nevada, and just one back of Marty Zendejas’ top mark of 72.

• With his field goal and three PATs, Talton’s career point total is now at 340, 45 points behind Nevada all-time leader Marty Zendejas (385).

• Nickel Emany Johnson led the Pack with 10 tackles Saturday.

• Nevada forced two Kansas fumbles in the contest, recovering one.

• Nevada, one of the country’s least-penalized teams, committed just three penalties for a total of 30 yards Saturday.

• Punter Matt Freem had a season-long punt of 62 yards, and averaged 46.6 yards over five punts Saturday.

