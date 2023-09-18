Monday Motivations: Fall is coming and spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, talks about embracing change

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first day of fall is officially Saturday, Sept. 23. Changes are already coming to the Northern Nevada forecasts this week. Changes in the weather is often a reminder of life’s changing seasons too. However, change, good and bad, can be hard.

Leigh Hurst, a spiritual life coach from Purposeful Living and Healing Center, stopped by Morning Break to share her own challenges when it comes to embracing change and why having a positive attitude makes all the difference.

Watch Morning Break’s interview with Leigh Hurst to learn more.

Leigh Hurst is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can also learn more about Purposeful Living by visiting their website, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.