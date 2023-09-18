Monday Motivations: Fall is coming and spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, talks about embracing change

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first day of fall is officially Saturday, Sept. 23. Changes are already coming to the Northern Nevada forecasts this week. Changes in the weather is often a reminder of life’s changing seasons too. However, change, good and bad, can be hard.

Leigh Hurst, a spiritual life coach from Purposeful Living and Healing Center, stopped by Morning Break to share her own challenges when it comes to embracing change and why having a positive attitude makes all the difference.

Watch Morning Break’s interview with Leigh Hurst to learn more.

Leigh Hurst is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can also learn more about Purposeful Living by visiting their website, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District posted this picture of a fire at the Kit Kat...
Mound House brothel extensively damaged by fire
The scene of a truck crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Dump truck crash closes Mt. Rose Highway, sets tree on fire
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
2 found dead in apparent overdose in Fernley

Latest News

Sparks Police Department logo.
2 hospitalized after head-on crash in Sparks
Arts for All Nevada 2nd Annual A Night at the Mansion Preview
Community invited to Arts for All Nevada’s 21+ fundraiser, A Night at the Mansion
Tammy Crabtree, RN
A registered nurse at Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada named Nevada’s 2023 Immunization Champion
TMQ 44th Annual Quilt Show
Truckee Meadows Quilters hosts 44th Annual Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center