Community invited to Arts for All Nevada’s 21+ fundraiser, A Night at the Mansion

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:20 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arts for All Nevada is a 501(c)(3) non-profit in Reno that offers a variety of quality fine art classes to the public, implements art programs in the schools, and responsibly stewards historic Lake Mansion as a community center for the exploration of arts and culture.

Their upcoming fundraiser, A Night at the Mansion, invites adults (21+) to Lake Mansion in Reno Friday, Sept. 22.

Executive director, Jackie Clay, and local artist, Jason Williams, stopped by Morning Break.

During Friday’s event, guests will enjoy passed appetizers prepared and served by students in the Washoe County School District’s Culinary Arts Program at the Academy of Arts, Careers, and Technologies. A wine and beer bar will be available throughout the evening

Local celebrity bartenders will dazzle with their creative versions of a signature cocktails for the Lake Mansion. Guests will have the opportunity to sip, sample, and vote for their favorite. You can also participate in a silent auction offering original art by local artists and culinary art, travel, and sports baskets.

Tickets are $65 in advance and $70 at the door. All proceeds from the evening will support the Artist in Residency Program, placing teaching artists into special education classrooms through Northern Nevada.

