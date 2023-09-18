City of Reno to plant trees near Reno-Tahoe International Airport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be planting trees near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport thanks to a $500,000 grant from the USDA and U.S. Forest Service.

“Because of drought and other reasons, urban forests in our State have experienced a steady decline,” said Suzanne Groneman, Reno’s Sustainability Manager. “But in Reno, we are changing that narrative. Getting this grant allows us to expand the tree canopy, especially near the warmest part of our town: the airport.”

The city plans to plant 132 trees along Airway Drive by 2027, including the median, sidewalks, and other open spaces along the street. Trees that attract large birds of prey, such as fruit and nut trees, will not be planted.

The grant is part of Reno’s broader project to expand what they call their urban forest. Their program ReLEAF Reno has already taken steps towards expanding the tree canopy by 2036. The canopy has already more than doubled since 2015, going from 5.2% to 10%.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant from our federal partners,” said Councilmember Naomi Duerr, who spearheaded ReLEAF Reno. “The expansion of our urban forest is a win for all northern Nevadans. Once planted and established, the entire community will benefit from these new trees as they help cool urban spaces.”

