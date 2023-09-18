City of Reno to plant trees near Reno-Tahoe International Airport

The city plans to plant 132 trees along Airway Drive by 2027
This is part of a wider project called ReLeaf Reno
This is part of a wider project called ReLeaf Reno(City of Reno)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:50 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be planting trees near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport thanks to a $500,000 grant from the USDA and U.S. Forest Service.

“Because of drought and other reasons, urban forests in our State have experienced a steady decline,” said Suzanne Groneman, Reno’s Sustainability Manager. “But in Reno, we are changing that narrative. Getting this grant allows us to expand the tree canopy, especially near the warmest part of our town: the airport.”

The city plans to plant 132 trees along Airway Drive by 2027, including the median, sidewalks, and other open spaces along the street. Trees that attract large birds of prey, such as fruit and nut trees, will not be planted.

The grant is part of Reno’s broader project to expand what they call their urban forest. Their program ReLEAF Reno has already taken steps towards expanding the tree canopy by 2036. The canopy has already more than doubled since 2015, going from 5.2% to 10%.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant from our federal partners,” said Councilmember Naomi Duerr, who spearheaded ReLEAF Reno. “The expansion of our urban forest is a win for all northern Nevadans. Once planted and established, the entire community will benefit from these new trees as they help cool urban spaces.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the crash on Osage Rd. on Sunday, Sep. 17
Two pilots killed in crash on final day of Air Races
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The scene of a truck crash on the Mount Rose Highway.
Dump truck crash closes Mt. Rose Highway, sets tree on fire
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District posted this picture of a fire at the Kit Kat...
Mound House brothel extensively damaged by fire
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
2 found dead in apparent overdose in Fernley

Latest News

Sparks Police Department logo.
2 hospitalized after head-on crash in Sparks
Arts for All Nevada 2nd Annual A Night at the Mansion Preview
Community invited to Arts for All Nevada’s 21+ fundraiser, A Night at the Mansion
Tammy Crabtree, RN
A registered nurse at Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada named Nevada’s 2023 Immunization Champion
TMQ 44th Annual Quilt Show
Truckee Meadows Quilters hosts 44th Annual Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center