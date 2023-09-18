3 car accident blocks Geiger Grade

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A minor injury, three car accident on Geiger Grade forced the road to be closed temporarily.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says there were minor injuries as a result of the accident, however no one needed to be taken to the hospital.

The roadway is now back open again after a brief closure; however, some police units will remain in the area as the cars finish clearing the scene.

