3 car accident blocks Geiger Grade

Three people suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash
Three people suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:19 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A minor injury, three car accident on Geiger Grade forced the road to be closed temporarily.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says there were minor injuries as a result of the accident, however no one needed to be taken to the hospital.

The roadway is now back open again after a brief closure; however, some police units will remain in the area as the cars finish clearing the scene.

