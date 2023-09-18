2 hospitalized after head-on crash in Sparks

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:33 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a head-on crash on Sunday in Sparks.

The Sparks Police Department says that around 8:15 a.m., they, the Sparks Fire Department, and REMSA responded to Vista north of the intersection of Brierly Way for reports of a head-on crash.

Sparks PD arrived on scene and saw two cars with extensive damage. The driver of one of the cars suffered major injuries, and both drivers were taken to a local hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

During an initial investigation, officers learned that the driver of the car headed north failed to maintain its travel lane and drifted over into the southbound lane, striking the other car head on.

The Sparks Police Department is now asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them or Secret Witness.

