1 killed in Eureka County crash

EUREKA COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was killed in an early morning crash in Eureka County.

The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office says that around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, they received a call about a rollover crash on the mine site of Nevada Gold Mines between Leeville and Gold Strike.

Nevada Gold Mines, NGM Mine Rescue, the ECSO, Carlin Police, Carlin Fire, and EMS responded. When they arrived, they discovered a Tona Tec Exploration truck had rolled over as it was coming down a hill.

The driver of the truck, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger was taken to the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The ECSO says they will not release the name of the decedent until the family can be notified.

