Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say

A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind his wife and two kids.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:02 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (Gray News) - Authorities in Wisconsin say a man has died after getting seriously injured while working at a construction site.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department reports that first responders were called to a road construction site on Sheridan Road Wednesday afternoon.

The department said it was reported that a worker at the site suffered serious injuries.

According to investigators, the worker, later identified as 34-year-old Cody Nelson, died at the scene from the injuries he sustained.

“The Pleasant Prairie Police Department extends its condolences to the co-workers and family affected by this tragic event,” the department shared.

According to reports, Nelson was working on a new section of the water main pipe that had been capped off about two months prior. When he went to remove the cap to continue working on the pipe, the pressure of the water blew the cap off, hitting and killing him.

TMJ4 reports that Nelson leaves behind a wife and two kids.

A GoFundMe has since been started “In loving memory of Cody Nelson” to help with memorial costs and to support his family.

Organizer Kalianne Morrison wrote, “Cody departed this world far too soon, leaving behind a profound void in the lives of his family and friends.”

Nelson’s loved ones thanked everyone for the support they have already received.

“The outpouring witnessed over social media is tremendous,” Morrison shared. “Cody’s remarkable ability to uplift others was a testament to his character. He spread kindness and positivity, a legacy we should all strive to uphold in his memory.”

Police said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted to investigate the accident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Fallon parents were met with uncertainty when their four-month-old son was diagnosed with a...
Two Fallon parents met with uncertainty after discovering four-month-old son has rare brain tumor
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
2 found dead in apparent overdose in Fernley
Power outage graphic
Power restored in south Reno after small fire
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District posted this picture of a fire at the Kit Kat...
Mound House brothel extensively damaged by fire
The Mortensen Ranch project as proposed by developer Stan Lucas. This was submitted to the city...
Reno City Council votes 6-1 to approve $3.5 million lawsuit settlement

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after getting kicked out of show and falsely denying she vaped
Reno Air Races economic impact
A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Jan. 12, 2015. Casino...
Two Vegas casinos fell victim to cyberattacks, shattering the image of impenetrable casino security
Fall into the Holidays Craft Fair
Reno Air Races
Locals nervous for negative impacts of no longer hosting the Reno Air Races