RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The weekend will be sunny and warm, with a few T-storms in the High Sierra and south of Highway 50. A trough of low pressure will deliver a fall-like change next week, with cooler, breezy weather. Showers are possible by Thursday and Friday. The autumnal equinox occurs at 11:49 PM Friday. -Jeff

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.