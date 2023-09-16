Record Air Race attendance creating ticket, parking problems

Reno National Championship Air Races logo.
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:35 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Unprecedented attendance is affecting parking and lines at the gate on Saturday at the National Championship Air Races.

The organization sent a statement Saturday morning urging people to buy tickets online instead of at the gate.

Parking passes are sold out and general parking is extremely limited, the statement said.

“To limit waits in traffic, it is recommended people utilize ride shares, shuttles or other means to attend the race,” the statement said.

Details for parking and arriving at the event here: https://airrace.org.

The record attendance comes as the air races start their last weekend in Reno.

