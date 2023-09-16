Locals nervous for negative impacts of no longer hosting the Reno Air Races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Air Races bring in about $100 Million annually, and with this week being the final races in Reno, local businesses are concerned about the negative impacts that will be felt in the coming years.

Joey Scolari, the Secretary for the Reno Air Races says, “For thirty years I’ve been on the board, and I’ve done it for our community, because it’s such neat thing not just money wise and statue wise and it puts us ahead of a lot of places.”

Matt Everitt, owner of the Pylon Bar and Grill says, “This really helps kick off our busy season and the people are great and a lot of out of towners that are the participants for this and they’re a great group of guys and gals and we see them every year.”

Everitt says that “it’ll be devastating” to not have this event in Stead and says no other event will ever be able to replace the air races.

