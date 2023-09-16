Dump truck crash closes Mt. Rose Highway, sets tree on fire

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -A dump truck carrying 22 tons of sand lost its brakes and rear-ended a recreation vehicle Saturday morning on the Mount Rose Highway.

The crash temporarily closed the Mount Rose Highway and led to only one lane being open with alternating traffic until late afternoon.

It happened at about 10:27 a.m. on the Mount Rose Highway and Fairview Boulevard.

The crash caused the recreational vehicle to flip over. The truck crashed into a tree and caught fire, also setting at least one tree on fire. The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District published photos and an account of the incident.

The recreational vehicle driver had to be extricated and was taken to the hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening, the Nevada State Police said.

The truck driver did not need medical treatment but was cited in the incident, the NSP said.

A dog was also found safe at the crash site.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Calfire and the U.S. Forest Service also assisted.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.