Annaul KTMB cleanup snags tons of trash and weeds along Truckee River

The annual Truckee River Cleanup.
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:12 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful said it cleaned up 3.1 tons of trash and 22 tons of weeds and green waste along the Truckee River Saturday from Verdi to Wadsworth.

KTMB said more than 693 volunteers showed up for the annual Truckee River Cleanup.

They worked at 20 sites along the river and its watershed. They picked up trash from illegal dump sites and removed weeds from the wet winter. Some also stenciled 325 storm drains and planted 135 trees.

The rash included three bike frames, three coolers, six shopping carts, six Bird Scooters in the river and 20 tires.

KTMB noted the work protected the river and reduced fire risk.

“The Truckee River Cleanup provided our community a reason to come together and make our home a more beautiful place,” KTMB’s Executive Director Darcy Phillips.

