Woman pleads guilty in New Year’s Day suffocation death

Suzanne Ehlers
Suzanne Ehlers(Washoe County jail)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:45 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after she suffocated a woman on New Year’s Day.

Suzanne Ehlers will be sentenced on Nov. 20 and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

On Jan. 1, officers with the Sparks Police Department were dispatched for reports of a fight near Glendale Avenue and Rock Boulevard. When they arrived, officers found Ehlers sitting on top of the chest and neck of a woman later identified as 51-year-old Kim Rohr.

Ehlers told police she and Rohr had gotten into a fight before Ehlers sat on top of her. Rohr was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead nine days later.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Fallon parents were met with uncertainty when their four-month-old son was diagnosed with a...
Two Fallon parents met with uncertainty after discovering four-month-old son has rare brain tumor
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
2 found dead in apparent overdose in Fernley
Power outage graphic
Power restored in south Reno after small fire
The Mortensen Ranch project as proposed by developer Stan Lucas. This was submitted to the city...
Reno City Council votes 6-1 to approve $3.5 million lawsuit settlement
Police responded to reports of a disturbance and shots fired.
Reno Police investigating incident at University Ridge Park

Latest News

David Turner
Man who ran over three near Cares Campus pleads guilty
HRPS Harvest of Homes Tour
Historic Reno Preservation Society’s Harvest of Homes Tour returns after four-year hiatus during pandemic
HRPS Harvest of Homes Tour
Harvest of Homes Tour
Snarky Puppy Artown Interview
Last chance to get your tickets to see Grammy award-winning group, Snarky Puppy, at the Pioneer Center