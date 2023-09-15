Woman pleads guilty in New Year’s Day suffocation death

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after she suffocated a woman on New Year’s Day.

Suzanne Ehlers will be sentenced on Nov. 20 and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

On Jan. 1, officers with the Sparks Police Department were dispatched for reports of a fight near Glendale Avenue and Rock Boulevard. When they arrived, officers found Ehlers sitting on top of the chest and neck of a woman later identified as 51-year-old Kim Rohr.

Ehlers told police she and Rohr had gotten into a fight before Ehlers sat on top of her. Rohr was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead nine days later.

