Woman pleads guilty in New Year’s Day suffocation death
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:45 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after she suffocated a woman on New Year’s Day.
Suzanne Ehlers will be sentenced on Nov. 20 and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.
On Jan. 1, officers with the Sparks Police Department were dispatched for reports of a fight near Glendale Avenue and Rock Boulevard. When they arrived, officers found Ehlers sitting on top of the chest and neck of a woman later identified as 51-year-old Kim Rohr.
Ehlers told police she and Rohr had gotten into a fight before Ehlers sat on top of her. Rohr was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead nine days later.
