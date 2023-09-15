U.S. DOT providing $4.5 million to repair flood damage from Hurricane Hillary

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The U.S. Department of Transportation will be providing $4.5 million for emergency repairs to areas of California and Nevada damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Hillary.

The money will go towards offsetting the repair costs associated with fixing roads, trails, parking areas, and other infrastructure damaged by the storm and its resultant floods. Highways in Death Valley National Park have been particularly affected, as washed out roads trapped hundreds inside the park.

“The funds we’re providing will speed up repairs at Death Valley National Park and other federal land locations affected by Tropical Storm Hilary, helping communities with critical transportation connections,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The funding will also go towards repairs in the Inyo National Forest as well as Death Valley.

