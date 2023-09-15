Restoration work after Dixie Fire continues

SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - Crews with the Lassen National Forest are continuing their restoration efforts in the footprint of the Dixie Hills two years after it burned in the Dixie Fire.

Crews have begun the next phase of work on the Boardwalk Service Contract timber removal project on the shores of Lake Almanor West. This phase of the restoration project will end on Oct. 31, and include a temporary trail closure for three miles of the Lake Almanor Recreation Trail nearby.

Impacts on public access to the bicycle trail during hours of machine operation are expected. The Lassen National Forest says there will be noise during the operating hours of 5:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Visitors are asked not to access the Lake Almanor Recreation Trail from this trailhead but can access it at USFS Dyer View or PG&E Rocky Point.

“This project is the first step to restoring recreation opportunities on the Almanor Ranger District,” says Russell Nickerson, District Ranger of the Almanor Ranger District. “As we continue our reforestation efforts, future operations will include planting trees and repairing facilities in the area.

