Restoration work after Dixie Fire continues

The Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, Calif.
The Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, Calif.(U.S. Forest Service)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:08 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - Crews with the Lassen National Forest are continuing their restoration efforts in the footprint of the Dixie Hills two years after it burned in the Dixie Fire.

Crews have begun the next phase of work on the Boardwalk Service Contract timber removal project on the shores of Lake Almanor West. This phase of the restoration project will end on Oct. 31, and include a temporary trail closure for three miles of the Lake Almanor Recreation Trail nearby.

Impacts on public access to the bicycle trail during hours of machine operation are expected. The Lassen National Forest says there will be noise during the operating hours of 5:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Visitors are asked not to access the Lake Almanor Recreation Trail from this trailhead but can access it at USFS Dyer View or PG&E Rocky Point.

“This project is the first step to restoring recreation opportunities on the Almanor Ranger District,” says Russell Nickerson, District Ranger of the Almanor Ranger District. “As we continue our reforestation efforts, future operations will include planting trees and repairing facilities in the area.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Fallon parents were met with uncertainty when their four-month-old son was diagnosed with a...
Two Fallon parents met with uncertainty after discovering four-month-old son has rare brain tumor
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
2 found dead in apparent overdose in Fernley
Power outage graphic
Power restored in south Reno after small fire
The Mortensen Ranch project as proposed by developer Stan Lucas. This was submitted to the city...
Reno City Council votes 6-1 to approve $3.5 million lawsuit settlement
Police responded to reports of a disturbance and shots fired.
Reno Police investigating incident at University Ridge Park

Latest News

HRPS Harvest of Homes Tour
Historic Reno Preservation Society’s Harvest of Homes Tour returns after four-year hiatus during pandemic
HRPS Harvest of Homes Tour
Harvest of Homes Tour
Snarky Puppy Artown Interview
Last chance to get your tickets to see Grammy award-winning group, Snarky Puppy, at the Pioneer Center
Snarky Puppy Artown Interview
Artown Encore Series: Snarky Puppy
Reading Reno: Stephen H. Provost
Reading Reno: Stephen H. Provost shares latest book in series about Nevada’s highways