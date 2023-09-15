Reno police release body cam footage of fatal Yori Ave shooting

The Reno Police Department released this body camera footage from the officer-involved shooting...
The Reno Police Department released this body camera footage from the officer-involved shooting of Sherman Crutcher on Yori Avenue on Sept. 4, 2023.(Reno Police Departments)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:42 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department on Thursday released body camera footage of the fatal officer-involved shooting of a knife-wielding man on Sept. 4.

The footage shows the man, identified as Sherman Crutcher, with a fishing filet knife moving towards officers despite demands he drop the knife.

Both officers shot the 37-year-old Crutcher, according to the summary given by Deputy Chief Tom Robinson.

Police were told there had been a stabbing of a 16-year-old boy on Yori Avenue near Linden Street at about 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 4. Police were also told the suspect stabbed himself and was on drugs.

Crutcher was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said the 16-year-old was also taken to the hospital but did not give an update on his condition.

Link to footage

