Reading Reno: Stephen H. Provost shares latest book in series about Nevada’s highways

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Stephen H. Provost is a Carson City resident and the author of 50 books, both fiction and nonfiction. His sixth book on Nevada history (and fourth in his Highways of the West series) is called Sierra Highway: U.S. 395 and El Camino Sierra in California and Nevada. It just came out in this month in paperback, full-color hardcover and eBook.

Provost stopped by Morning Break to talk about his love of Nevada history and the research process for this series.

For more information about Provost, click here. You can also follow Provost directly on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.