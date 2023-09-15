Officer saves high school student from choking

Kyle Coker, a student resource officer at an Alabama high school, jumped into action to save the student.
By Jacklynn Lambert and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - Quick thinking at Dothan High School prevented what could have been a very bad situation.

Student resource officer Kyle Coker saved a student from choking during lunch on Wednesday.

Coker said the student appeared to be choking and went to a teacher for help.

The teacher then flagged down the officer. He jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

When asked about how he was able to save the student, Coker said he was just glad to be in the right place, at the right time.

“You never really know what it is going to be, but I’m just glad I was there,” Coker said, adding that he was just doing his job to protect the kids.

A spokesperson with Dothan City Schools said the student is doing good and is back at school.

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Fallon parents were met with uncertainty when their four-month-old son was diagnosed with a...
Two Fallon parents met with uncertainty after discovering four-month-old son has rare brain tumor
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
2 found dead in apparent overdose in Fernley
Power outage graphic
Power restored in south Reno after small fire
The Mortensen Ranch project as proposed by developer Stan Lucas. This was submitted to the city...
Reno City Council votes 6-1 to approve $3.5 million lawsuit settlement
Police responded to reports of a disturbance and shots fired.
Reno Police investigating incident at University Ridge Park

Latest News

Suzanne Ehlers
Woman pleads guilty in New Year’s Day suffocation death
Davis & Tripp Marina and Boat Yard crews pull a sailboat named Hurricane from the waters of...
New England, eastern Canada hunker down as Hurricane Lee’s high winds, rains, waves approach
People look for survivors in Derna, Libya, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Search teams are combing...
Searchers look for more than 10,000 missing in flooded Libyan city where death toll eclipsed 11,000
InvestigateTV - Season 3; Episode 1
InvestigateTV - Season 3; Episode 1
Although it is currently illegal, MDMA, also known as ecstasy or molly, combined with talk...
MDMA edges closer to approval for PTSD