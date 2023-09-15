Movie Minute: From a haunting, to a love story and one that is based on true story

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Our favorite detective is back on the big screen in A Haunting in Venice. Starring Kenneth Branagh playing detective Hercule Poirot from one of the stories by Agatha Christie, in a post- World War II Detective Poirot is finally retired, but gets talked into attending a seance where one of the guests is murder. Being who he is Detective Poirot jumps back into again to find the killer. Haunting the big screen, check the movie in theaters now.

Another movie Love at First Sight, based off a the book The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight written by Jennifer E. Smith, is about two people Hadley and Oliver who meet at the airport getting ready to board a flight to London and upon meeting the two fall in love. The question now, is it better to have loved and lost then to have never loved at all? In a movie where love will beat all odds, this love story is now playing on Netflix.

On Prime Video and based off a true story A million Miles Away shows the perseverance of one man who reaches for the stars. The movie starring Michael Peña who plays in the biopic about José Hernández and his journey from an immigrant farm worker in California to an engineer and astronaut for NASA. A true tale that no matter how many times you are told no, do not give up on your dreams.

Back for its third season, The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, takes place back in the studio, after the characters dealt with the pandemic in season two. Executive Producer Lauren Neustadter says the biggest theme in the show is power, who has it, how is power being yield and the power of truth for the characters. The first three episodes are now streaming on Apple TV+

