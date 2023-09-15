Medicaid coverage restored for those who did not return renewal documentation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada has restored Medicaid coverage for people who failed to return their renewal documents.

Called procedural denial, those who failed to complete the documentation were automatically disenrolled from Medicaid. However, due to a change in policy in August, the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services has renewed coverage for around 114,000 people.

The DWSS says that in late August, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services provided a notice to states that updated guidance for evaluating people for Medicaid eligibility as the Public Health Emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic came to an end.

Those who had their coverage restored this week will receive a notice in the mail from the DWSS.

