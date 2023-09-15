Man who ran over three near Cares Campus pleads guilty

David Turner
David Turner
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man who ran over three people near the Cares Campus, killing one of them in April has pled guilty to first degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

On April 3, officers with the Reno Police Department responded to reports of a hit and run of three pedestrians.

When police arrived, they discovered David Turner had intentionally driven his Jeep into a group of people, killing 55-year-old Michelle Jardine and seriously injuring 47-year-old Christina Roman and 22-year-old Clarissa Roman.

Turner told police he purposefully hit the pedestrians, telling them “I intended to kill them. And, and, and I don’t care the consequences. I don’t give a ****. I don’t care anymore. I don’t know what to do. I’m done. I’m done. I’m 57 years old and I’m done.”

Turner faces a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole for the murder charge, and a maximum sentence of 40 years for each charge of attempted murder. He entered into his plea without negotiating with the DA’s office.

Turner will be sentenced on Jan. 29, 2024.

