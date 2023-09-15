Man who ran over three near Cares Campus pleads guilty

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man who ran over three people near the Cares Campus, killing one of them in April has pled guilty to first degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

On April 3, officers with the Reno Police Department responded to reports of a hit and run of three pedestrians.

When police arrived, they discovered David Turner had intentionally driven his Jeep into a group of people, killing 55-year-old Michelle Jardine and seriously injuring 47-year-old Christina Roman and 22-year-old Clarissa Roman.

Turner told police he purposefully hit the pedestrians, telling them “I intended to kill them. And, and, and I don’t care the consequences. I don’t give a ****. I don’t care anymore. I don’t know what to do. I’m done. I’m done. I’m 57 years old and I’m done.”

Turner faces a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole for the murder charge, and a maximum sentence of 40 years for each charge of attempted murder. He entered into his plea without negotiating with the DA’s office.

Turner will be sentenced on Jan. 29, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.