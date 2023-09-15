Local gas prices soar with fluctuating global oil market

Local gas prices soar due to fluctuating oil market
By Nick Doyle
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:45 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While you drive around town or at the pump, you might have noticed an increase in prices. West Coast gas prices are $1.50 higher than the rest of the county. Here in Washoe County the average gas price is $5.17, compared to $4.74, the Nevada state average.

“California, since about 2015 has had significantly higher prices than the rest the country,” said Elliot Parker, the chair and professor of Economics at UNR. “Part of this is that we’re an energy Island, we’re not connected with pipelines to the rest of the country. So California imports oil from places like Saudi Arabia and Ecuador and Colombia.”

Aside from location, there are major factors that contribute to the surge in price. Five companies control almost all of California refineries and their capacity cannot keep up with the demand. California requires a special seasonal blend of gas that decreases air pollution but increases cost and limits opportunity for market competition. California, similar to Washoe County, has a high excise tax on gas, which is nearly double the national average.

“Part of this is, you got countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia trying to keep supply tight in order to prevent prices from falling,” said Parker. “But the second part is things happen, for example, just a week ago, there were major floods in Libya. And those major floods in Libya shut down an oil producing port.”

The market responded with an increase in price. People in Washington and Oregon are paying big bucks at the pump too. Experts say you can expect a decrease in price within the next two months.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Fallon parents were met with uncertainty when their four-month-old son was diagnosed with a...
Two Fallon parents met with uncertainty after discovering four-month-old son has rare brain tumor
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
2 found dead in apparent overdose in Fernley
Power outage graphic
Power restored in south Reno after small fire
The Mortensen Ranch project as proposed by developer Stan Lucas. This was submitted to the city...
Reno City Council votes 6-1 to approve $3.5 million lawsuit settlement
Police responded to reports of a disturbance and shots fired.
Reno Police investigating incident at University Ridge Park

Latest News

The Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, Calif.
Restoration work after Dixie Fire continues
In this July 29, 2019, file photo, Walker Lake, about 100 miles southeast of Reno, Nev., is...
Walker Lake rises 15 feet since December
The future is female
The future is female
The new initiative will help seniors avoid scams that target them.
City of Sparks unveils senior scam prevention initiative