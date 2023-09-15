Historic Reno Preservation Society’s Harvest of Homes Tour returns after four-year hiatus during pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the first time since 2019, Historic Reno Preservation Society (HRSP) is bringing back its Harvest Tour of Homes.

HRSP president, Carol Coleman, and Amy Burton, an administrator at HRPS, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the excitement surrounding this event’s return.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. There are six homes on this year’s tour. For a full list of the homes that you can tour next weekend, click here.

