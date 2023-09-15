City of Sparks unveils senior scam prevention initiative

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks has launched a new initiative to protect seniors from fraud scams.

“The Sparks City Attorney’s Office is concerned about the rising number of scams targeting Senior Citizens in our community. Consequently, it is imperative to provide senior populations with critical information they can use to protect themselves from fraudsters who prey on them. The best way to avoid being taken advantage of by a scam is to have information to recognize what is legitimate--and what is not—when you are being contacted on the phone, online, or through the mail,” said Duncan.

Their initiative will focus on prevention and providing in-person information on how to avoid scams.

Duncan and the Sparks City Attorney’s Office will visit local groups, engage in community outreach, and visit senior living facilities in Sparks and the surrounding area.

“The Sparks City Attorney’s Office will do all we can to protect Seniors who have worked hard their entire lives to ensure they are not taken advantage of by predatory scammers,” added Duncan.

