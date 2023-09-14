Wolf Creek Fire 25% contained

The Wolf Creek Fire
The Wolf Creek Fire(The U.S. Forest Service)
By Kevin Sheridan
Sep. 14, 2023
MARKLEEVILLE, California (KOLO) - Fire crews continue to battle the Wolf Creek Fire, burning south of Markleeville, California.

Crews from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, CalFire, BLM, and the Nevada Department of Forestry have all responded to the blaze, which was initially reported near the Wolf Creek Campground on the Carson Ranger District around 10:00 p.m. Monday.

The cause remains unknown and is under investigation. As of Wednesday morning, the fire is 35 acres and is 25% contained.

Possible thunderstorms moving through the area are posing safety concerns by creating downdrafts and gusty winds over the fire area, intensifying the potential risk the fire poses.

