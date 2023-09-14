TMFPD hosting free curbside chipping program

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District logo.
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is hosting a free curbside chipping program to Washoe County residents.

The chipping is only intended for those residents who are disabled, low-income, and elderly. It will help those who cannot travel to chipping locations, such as TMFPD’s green waste collection locations.

It will also allow Washoe County residents to dispose of their green waste. Requests are being accepted through Oct. 8 and chipping will occur from Oct. 17 to Oct. 26.

Any and all chipping will take place on the homeowner’s property and will require the presence and approval of the homeowner. Material intended to be chipped must be left on the property.

In order for chipping to occur, the following must be met:

  • All chip material should be 8 inches or less in diameter.
  • All piles must be placed on the curbside of the street where it is accessible for the chipper to gain access.
  • All cutting ends must be facing the same direction.
  • All material must be clean or dead and considered green material (e.g., no trash, root-balls, leaves, lumber, pinecones, dirt, firewood rounds, and fruit waste)
  • Piles must be chipped within the time limit allotted (e.g., 20 minutes per residence). If we cannot complete all piles by this time, homeowners will need to reapply for the next chipping schedule. This includes clean up and set up time. (3X3X3 feet is approximately the amount of material that can be chipped in the allotted time)

12 residents will be accepted per day, depending on geographic location. Residents are encouraged to attach pictures to the online signup form, which can be found here.

