Tennis Buddies of Reno teaches fitness to people of all ages and disabilities

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tennis Buddies of Reno is fun, interactive, and a supportive environment for individuals with down syndrome and other developmental disabilities where they can improve their fitness levels and learn to play tennis.

The Sierra Junior Tennis Association collaborates with Nevada Center of Excellence in Disabilities which is located at the University of Nevada and the United States Tennis Association (Norcal and National).

Cindy Porath, the in schools instructor and director of adaptive programs for Sierra Junior Tennis Association; Diana Rovetti, a parent and senior project coordinator at the Nevada Center for Excellence in Disabilities at UNR; and her son who is also an athlete Jack Rovetti stopped by Morning Break to share the joy of this program.

Goals of the Project:

  • Improve fitness levels of athletes by improving balance, strength, coordination, mobility and focus.
  • Teach adults and kids with developmental disabilities how to play tennis.
  • Provide volunteer opportunities for students and adults in our tennis community.

To learn more about the Tennis Buddies of Reno program, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Samuel Chacon has his medical license suspended
Two Fallon parents were met with uncertainty when their four-month-old son was diagnosed with a...
Two Fallon parents met with uncertainty after discovering four-month-old son has rare brain tumor
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
2 found dead in apparent overdose in Fernley
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County inmate dies while getting treatment at local hospital
Power outage graphic
Power restored in south Reno after small fire

Latest News

Riverview Park trail to close for repair
Reno Startup Week
Celebrate Northern Nevada’s entrepreneurial spirit during the first-ever Reno Startup Week
Fall into the Holidays Craft Fair 2023
‘Fall into the Holidays’ with the City of Sparks 3rd annual craft fair
Face Time: Skincare Routines
Face Time: Dr. Billie Cassé from shares step-by-step process for effective skincare routine