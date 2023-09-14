Tennis Buddies of Reno teaches fitness to people of all ages and disabilities

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tennis Buddies of Reno is fun, interactive, and a supportive environment for individuals with down syndrome and other developmental disabilities where they can improve their fitness levels and learn to play tennis.

The Sierra Junior Tennis Association collaborates with Nevada Center of Excellence in Disabilities which is located at the University of Nevada and the United States Tennis Association (Norcal and National).

Cindy Porath, the in schools instructor and director of adaptive programs for Sierra Junior Tennis Association; Diana Rovetti, a parent and senior project coordinator at the Nevada Center for Excellence in Disabilities at UNR; and her son who is also an athlete Jack Rovetti stopped by Morning Break to share the joy of this program.

Goals of the Project:

Improve fitness levels of athletes by improving balance, strength, coordination, mobility and focus.

Teach adults and kids with developmental disabilities how to play tennis.

Provide volunteer opportunities for students and adults in our tennis community.

To learn more about the Tennis Buddies of Reno program, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.