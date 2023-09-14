Suspect in three armed robberies arrested

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Crime Suppression Unit on Thursday announced the arrest of a suspect in two Sparks robberies and one in Reno.

Juan Lopez-Mercado, 33, was booked Sept. 5 on three counts of armed robbery and for parole violation.

The RCSU said Lopez-Mercado used a handgun to rob businesses on Greenbrae Drive near McCarran Boulevard in Sparks at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 25; on West Second Street near Keystone Avenue in Reno at 11 p.m. on Aug. 27; and at 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 on South Rock Boulevard near Greg Street in sparks.

A Sparks Police Department officer stopped a vehicle on Sept. 5 for having an expired license plate and found he had the warrant for parole violation, the RCSU said. Further investigation tied him to the robberies, the RCSU said.

The Regional Crime Suppression Unit is made up of detectives from the Reno and Sparks police departments and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.