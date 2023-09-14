Sky Vista widening project nearing completion

RTC says the project to widen Sky Vista is three-quarters complete
RTC says the project to widen Sky Vista is three-quarters complete
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:29 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A project to widen Sky Vista Parkway is nearly complete, being 75% done, the RTC announced Wednesday.

Silver Lake Road is closed to eastbound traffic. RTC is working to reopen the road in October.

Crews are currently trying to coordinate temporary driveway closures with residents.

RTC says residents in the area can expect the following in the coming weeks:

  • Paving operations will begin on the west side of Sky Vista Parkway in October.
  • Black Bear drive is closed at Sky Vista. Follow signage and detour to Silver Sky Parkway to access to Sky Vista Parkway.
  • Traffic control will remain in place during the National Championship Air Races and Air Show.
  • New traffic signals are scheduled to be installed at the Vista Knoll intersection the week of September 18th. The majority of work will be performed at night to limit impacts to the traveling public. Please be cautious of workers within the intersection and adhere to flagger controls that may be put in place.
  • North Valleys Regional Park main entrance to reopen in October.

