Riverview Park trail to close for repair

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Damaged trails in Riverview Park will be closed starting this Monday so crews can make repairs to damaged trails.

The repairs are expected to be complete Sept. 21.

The section of trail under repair was damaged by waters from the Carson River.

The following closures will be enacted:

September 19 to September 20 – FULL CLOSURE of Riverview Park

September 18 and September 21 – PARTIAL CLOSURE along the portion of damaged River Trail

The Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department is implementing the closures for safety reasons, as an extensive trucking of materials will happen on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20. Heavy construction equipment will be working in the area during the week as well.

Normal access to the park will resume Sept. 22. A map of the closure is available below:

A map of the closure area (The Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department)

